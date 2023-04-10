Musk brings back 'W' from Twitter in its HQ after facing flak, but with a twist1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:10 PM IST
- In its San Francisco headquarters, staffers have painted the 'W' in background colour to solve a legal issue.
Two days after company's name underwent a transformation at its San Francisco headquarters with staffers covering up with ‘w’ in Twitter's name, Elon Musk said that they have painted the 'W' in background colour to solve a legal issue.
