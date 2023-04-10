Home / News / World /  Musk brings back 'W' from Twitter in its HQ after facing flak, but with a twist
Two days after company's name underwent a transformation at its San Francisco headquarters with staffers covering up with ‘w’ in Twitter's name, Elon Musk said that they have painted the 'W' in background colour to solve a legal issue.

Taking to Twitter, Musk, wrote, “Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved!"

Earlier this week, the iconic Twitter bird was usurped by the Elon Musk-favoured Doge meme, which helped the token add as much as $4 billion to its market value.

Also, in its San Francisco headquarters, staffer have covered up with ‘w’ in Twitter's name.

Following this, social media users have called it a ‘childish’ move.

“Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the ‘w’ from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as ‘Titter’," relayed William LeGate – CEO of the US bedding company Pillow Fight.

This is not the first time, Musk had come up with the idea of remaning Twitter. In April 2022 the ‘Chief Twit’ had run a poll (now deleted) asking people the same question: “Delete the w in twitter?"

With agency inputs.

