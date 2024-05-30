Musk Counsels Trump on Crypto in Sign of Billionaire’s Sway
Elon Musk and Donald Trump are discussing cryptocurrency policy as the former president increasingly highlights Bitcoin and other digital assets on the campaign trail as a way to reach new voters, according to a person familiar with the talks.
