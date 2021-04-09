Subscribe
Home >News >World >Musk deletes tweet speculating on CureVac’s vaccine approval

Musk deletes tweet speculating on CureVac’s vaccine approval

Premium
File Photo: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
1 min read . 09:52 PM IST Bloomberg

Elon Musk was asked early Friday for any news about CureVac NV, the German firm Tesla has partnered with on a vaccine printer. 'Sounds like they’re a few months away from regulatory approval,' Musk replied

Elon Musk deleted a second notable Twitter post in a matter of weeks, this time after the Tesla Inc. boss speculated on a biotech company’s prospects for regulators to sign off on its Covid-19 vaccine.

The billionaire was asked early Friday for any news about CureVac NV, the German firm Tesla has partnered with on a vaccine printer. “Sounds like they’re a few months away from regulatory approval," Musk replied. “A tidal wave of vaccine is coming this summer."

Tesla’s chief executive officer quickly took down the post. On March 26, he tweeted there was a chance the electric-car maker could become the biggest company within a few months, then deleted his missive.

Tesla agreed to place limits on Musk’s social media posts in late 2018 after the CEO posted that he’d secured funding to take the company private. The terms of its settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission required the carmaker to employ a securities lawyer to review executives’ social media posts. Tesla also is supposed to oversee communications by Musk, specifically, and pre-approve any information that would be material to the company or shareholders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

