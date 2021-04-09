Musk deletes tweet speculating on CureVac’s vaccine approval

Tesla agreed to place limits on Musk’s social media posts in late 2018 after the CEO posted that he’d secured funding to take the company private. The terms of its settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission required the carmaker to employ a securities lawyer to review executives’ social media posts. Tesla also is supposed to oversee communications by Musk, specifically, and pre-approve any information that would be material to the company or shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}