Musk draws first blood with spending bill bombshell
Ken Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Dec 2024, 04:18 PM IST
SummaryIn a 12-hour social-media barrage, he led a rebellion against a bill aimed at keeping the government funded.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—With a 4:15 a.m. ET social-media post on Wednesday, Elon Musk declared that a must-do spending bill “should not pass." By early evening, the bill was dead, leaving the government barreling toward a weekend shutdown just before Christmas. Lawmakers who might have underestimated Musk’s ability to shake up Washington were suddenly having second thoughts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less