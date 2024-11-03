Musk Loses Bid to Dismiss Ex-Twitter CEO’s Severance Claim

Elon Musk was dealt a significant setback in a court fight over compensation sought by the top Twitter Inc. executives he fired when he took over the company in 2022.

Bloomberg
Published3 Nov 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Musk Loses Bid to Dismiss Ex-Twitter CEO’s Severance Claim
Musk Loses Bid to Dismiss Ex-Twitter CEO’s Severance Claim

Elon Musk was dealt a significant setback in a court fight over compensation sought by the top Twitter Inc. executives he fired when he took over the company in 2022. 

A judge ruled late Friday that former chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and other high-ranking officers can proceed with claims that Musk terminated them right as he was closing the deal to cheat them out of severance pay before they could submit resignation letters. 

In the complaint the ex-executives filed in March, they cited a passage in Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk in which the billionaire is quoted telling the author as he rushed to complete the acquisition there was a “200-million differential in the cookie jar between closing tonight and doing it tomorrow morning.”

Musk has been fighting legal claims for back pay by thousands of Twitter staff he laid off when he acquired the social media company for $44 billion two years ago and rebranded it as X Corp.

At least one former employee was awarded unpaid severance in September in a closed-door arbitration that could set a precedent for other similar cases, the worker’s lawyer told Bloomberg News. 

In July, Musk and X Corp. defeated a lawsuit alleging that at least $500 million in severance pay was owed to about 6,000 laid-off employees under provisions of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

US District Judge Maxine Chesney on Friday rejected arguments by Musk’s lawyers that Agrawal’s claims should be dismissed. Agrawal was joined in the lawsuit by Vijaya Gadde, who was Twitter’s top legal and policy official; Ned Segal, the chief financial officer; and Sean Edgett, the company’s general counsel. 

They allege they’re owed severance benefits equal to one year’s salary plus unvested stock awards valued at the acquisition price.

Chesney is overseeing two other suits brought by Twitter executives, including one by Nicholas Caldwell, who was general manager for “core tech” and is seeking $20 million as compensation for lost severance. The judge on Friday denied Musk’s request to dismiss a claim by Caldwell that mirrors Agrawal’s allegations.

Representatives of X didn’t respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

The case is Agrawal v. Musk, 24-cv-01304, US District Court, Northern District of California .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldMusk Loses Bid to Dismiss Ex-Twitter CEO’s Severance Claim

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.