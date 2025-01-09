Musk says DOGE’s goal to cut $2 trillion in spending is ‘best-case outcome’
SummaryThe billionaire CEO of Tesla says there is a good shot of cutting at least $1 trillion from federal government expenditures.
Elon Musk reiterated that his Department of Government Efficiency will try to cut $2 trillion from federal spending, but he said they may not reach that goal.
