Musk to Meet Argentine President Milei at Tesla Factory

Elon Musk will meet Argentine President Javier Milei at Tesla Inc.'s factory in Austin on Saturday during a week-long trip abroad, the government announced Tuesday.

Milei, who took office Dec. 10, has traded compliments with Musk for several months as the libertarian president ascended to power, frequently posting on Musk’s X platform. For his part, the Tesla chief executive officer posted Milei’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos from January, calling it a “good explanation of what makes countries more of less prosperous."

Milei has lauded Musk too. "I have no doubt that Elon Musk will be an active player and he will have a major role in the new Argentina that is leaving behind the decadence of 100 of years of populism," Milei told Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait in an interview last week.

Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service recently started sales in Argentina after Milei changed a regulation to pave the way for the company to operate in the South American country.

Before meeting Musk, Milei will first attend a Jewish ceremony in Miami where he will receive a distinction for his support of Israel as an “International Ambassador of Light" alongside his sister and presidential adviser Karina Milei at a synagogue. After winning the election, Milei visited an orthodox Jewish cemetery in New York, and then made Israel his first trip abroad as president.

On Thursday, Milei will meet with the Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn and will deliver a speech at Florida International University that afternoon, according to a copy of his agenda shared by his press team.

To end the trip, Milei will fly to Copenhagen to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and then participate in a ceremony on April 16 to mark Argentina’s purchase of a fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

