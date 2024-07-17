Musk to Move X, SpaceX Headquarters to Texas From California

Elon Musk said the headquarters for X and SpaceX will both relocate to Texas, with the billionaire citing frustration over laws in California, where the companies are currently based.

Bloomberg
First Published17 Jul 2024, 01:35 AM IST
Elon Musk said the headquarters for X and SpaceX will both relocate to Texas, with the billionaire citing frustration over laws in California, where the companies are currently based.

Musk made the announcement on his X social-media site Tuesday. He cited a new law in California, which became the first US state to ban school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents about changes to a student’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

SpaceX’s headquarters are currently located in Hawthorne, California, but the company has been building out a large facility in South Texas dubbed Starbase over the last few years. The site in Boca Chica is the primary location where SpaceX builds and launches its massive Starship rocket system.

SpaceX recently added a massive warehouse factory at Starbase known as the Starfactory, which replaced many of the site’s production tents. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in an X post that the move “cements Texas as the leader in space exploration.”

Musk’s announcement comes after the company earlier this year moved its business incorporation to Texas from Delaware. Musk also switched many of his companies incorporation over frustration with a judge’s decision to void his pay package as CEO of Tesla Inc.

Musk also said Tuesday that X’s headquarters will move to Austin.

In December 2021, Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Austin amid frustration with pandemic lockdowns. But Tesla still has a sizable presence in the Golden State, with an engineering headquarters in Palo Alto.

With assistance from Dana Hull.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 01:35 AM IST
