Home / News / World /  Musk vs Dorsey on Twitter: 'Birdwatch gives me creeps'

Musk vs Dorsey on Twitter: ‘Birdwatch gives me creeps’

2 min read . 12:25 PM ISTLivemint
A war of words has begun on Twitter between Elon Musk, and the company's co-founder and its former CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday. (AFP)

Musk, who completed $44 billion deal to own Twitter few days ago, today said that the microblogging site needs to become the most accurate source of information about the world.

A war of words has begun on Twitter between Elon Musk, and the company's co-founder and its former CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday. Musk's remarks over the social media platform's new features and its mission for the future.

Musk, who completed $44 billion deal to own Twitter few days ago, today said that the microblogging site needs to become the most accurate source of information about the world.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission," Elon Musk tweeted.

Responding to this vision, Dorsey replied, “Accurate to who? (sic)."

“As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)," Musk replied. 

On Twitter, Birdwatch program is a community-driven feature that adds useful context to tweets and keep people better informed about the world. However, Musk renamed the program as “Community Notes" after he took over the social media site. 

Dorsey again wrote, “I still think…Birdwatch is a far better name. And “more informative" a far better goal."

“Birdwatch gives me the creeps," Musk tweeted. 

A flurry of drastic measures including firing half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world's richest person.

Some advertises have also pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation.

Last month, the Tesla CEO had said that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". 

On Sunday, he said that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

He said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as "no exceptions."

