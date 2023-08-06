comScore
Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live streamed on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.

In a tweet, he said that “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Zuckerberg had agreed to fight Musk in a cage fight. In a response to Elon Musk's tweet, where Musk mentioned being "up for a cage fight," Zuckerberg retaliated and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet along with a caption that read, "send me location."

Just last month, Zuckerberg achieved a significant milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning a blue belt. He had shared a picture of his coach Dave Camarillo and mentioned about his on it on his Instagram post.

 

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 01:49 PM IST
