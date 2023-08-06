Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / World/  Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 01:38 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's fight live streamed on X (formerly Twitter), all proceeds to charity for veterans.

Facebook (now Meta) founder Mark Zuckerberg (left) and SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AFP image)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live streamed on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live streamed on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.

In a tweet, he said that “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

In a tweet, he said that “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Zuckerberg had agreed to fight Musk in a cage fight. In a response to Elon Musk's tweet, where Musk mentioned being "up for a cage fight," Zuckerberg retaliated and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet along with a caption that read, "send me location."

Zuckerberg had agreed to fight Musk in a cage fight. In a response to Elon Musk's tweet, where Musk mentioned being "up for a cage fight," Zuckerberg retaliated and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet along with a caption that read, "send me location."

Just last month, Zuckerberg achieved a significant milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning a blue belt. He had shared a picture of his coach Dave Camarillo and mentioned about his on it on his Instagram post.

Just last month, Zuckerberg achieved a significant milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning a blue belt. He had shared a picture of his coach Dave Camarillo and mentioned about his on it on his Instagram post.

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)

(This is a breaking news story. More details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 01:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.