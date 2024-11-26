Musk wants $2 trillion of spending cuts. Here’s why that’s hard.

But American tax dollars don’t cover all that spending. A lot of it is paid for with debt. U.S. government receipts this past year, or what it took in from individual income taxes, payroll taxes, corporate income taxes and other sources, came to $4.92 trillion, according to the CBO. The difference between that and the $6.75 trillion spent is the budget deficit of $1.83 trillion. That is an amount equal to 6.4% of U.S. GDP.