Elon Musk floated the idea of turning Twitter Inc.’s headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a tweet of support from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

The new Twitter board member Saturday posted a poll on the idea, saying that “no one shows up anyway" -- an apparent reference to the company’s policy to allow employees the option of working remotely -- adding “I’m serious about this one."

“Convert Twitter SF HQ to the homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Elon Musk tweeted

On Sunday, Jeff Bezos responded with a link to a report about a homeless shelter attached to an Amazon office building, noting that a portion of Twitter’s space could be converted, making it easier for employees who want to volunteer. Musk called the suggestion a “great idea."

People on Twitter weren’t sure whether to take Musk seriously. “Amazingly ridiculous idea," one wrote.

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022

Over the weekend, Musk fired off a series of tweets suggesting that Twitter offer authentication checkmarks and zero ads for users that pay for premium features.

Musk has already weighed in on the lack of an edit button as well as how little celebrities like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift post on the social media network.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.