Musk’s idea for converting Twitter HQ to a homeless shelter wins Bezos's support
1 min read.07:19 AM ISTAgencies
Elon Musk floated the idea of turning Twitter Inc.’s headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a tweet of support from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos
The new Twitter board member Saturday posted a poll on the idea, saying that “no one shows up anyway" -- an apparent reference to the company’s policy to allow employees the option of working remotely -- adding “I’m serious about this one."
“Convert Twitter SF HQ to the homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Elon Musk tweeted
On Sunday, Jeff Bezos responded with a link to a report about a homeless shelter attached to an Amazon office building, noting that a portion of Twitter’s space could be converted, making it easier for employees who want to volunteer. Musk called the suggestion a “great idea."
People on Twitter weren’t sure whether to take Musk seriously. “Amazingly ridiculous idea," one wrote.
Over the weekend, Musk fired off a series of tweets suggesting that Twitter offer authentication checkmarks and zero ads for users that pay for premium features.