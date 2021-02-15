OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting': Kremlin
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)

Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting': Kremlin

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 07:50 PM IST Tom Balmforth , Dmitry Antonov , Reuters

In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react, Kremlin spokesman said

MOSCOW : An invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on a social networking app? "Very interesting," the Kremlin said on Monday.

Musk tagged the Kremlin's Twitter account on Sunday, tweeting: "Would you like (to) join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Thakur informed that journalists who have some serious illness or have become handicapped while in service can also apply for financial help

Centre approves proposal of 5 lakh each for families of 39 journalists who died due to COVID

1 min read . 09:22 PM IST
FASTag was developed by NPCI and was introduced in November 2016, during India’s demonetization exercise

Payment firms see spike in FASTag recharges, issuances

2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO will not leave Afghanistan before 'time is right'

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Govt says 18-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, those aged 50 above to be vaccinated in March

3 min read . 09:08 PM IST

"It would be a great honour to speak with you," Musk, the world's richest man, added in a follow-up tweet in Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react."

Clubhouse, a San Francisco-based app that was launched last year requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join. It offers a selection of audio chat rooms that are divided by topic.

Putin, a former KGB officer who once described the Internet as a CIA project, has for years styled himself as suspicious of modern technology.

"We want to figure it out first. President Putin does not personally use social networks directly, he doesn't have them," Peskov said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout