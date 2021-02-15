Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk

Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting': Kremlin

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

Tom Balmforth , Dmitry Antonov , Reuters

In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react, Kremlin spokesman said