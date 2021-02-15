Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting': Kremlin
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk

Musk's invitation to chat with Putin on Clubhouse? 'Very interesting': Kremlin

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Tom Balmforth , Dmitry Antonov , Reuters

In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react, Kremlin spokesman said

MOSCOW : An invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on a social networking app? "Very interesting," the Kremlin said on Monday.

An invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on a social networking app? "Very interesting," the Kremlin said on Monday.

Musk tagged the Kremlin's Twitter account on Sunday, tweeting: "Would you like (to) join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre approves proposal of 5 lakh each for families of 39 journalists who died due to COVID

1 min read . 09:22 PM IST

Payment firms see spike in FASTag recharges, issuances

2 min read . 09:21 PM IST

NATO will not leave Afghanistan before 'time is right'

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

Govt says 18-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, those aged 50 above to be vaccinated in March

3 min read . 09:08 PM IST

Musk tagged the Kremlin's Twitter account on Sunday, tweeting: "Would you like (to) join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre approves proposal of 5 lakh each for families of 39 journalists who died due to COVID

1 min read . 09:22 PM IST

Payment firms see spike in FASTag recharges, issuances

2 min read . 09:21 PM IST

NATO will not leave Afghanistan before 'time is right'

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

Govt says 18-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, those aged 50 above to be vaccinated in March

3 min read . 09:08 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"It would be a great honour to speak with you," Musk, the world's richest man, added in a follow-up tweet in Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed... first we need to check, then we will react."

Clubhouse, a San Francisco-based app that was launched last year requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join. It offers a selection of audio chat rooms that are divided by topic.

Putin, a former KGB officer who once described the Internet as a CIA project, has for years styled himself as suspicious of modern technology.

"We want to figure it out first. President Putin does not personally use social networks directly, he doesn't have them," Peskov said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.