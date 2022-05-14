Elon Musk's reply to this Indian techie is the most relatable content on internet. See here1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
- The Tesla CEO had shared a tweet on straws where his Indian IT friend replied with content on wooden ice cream spoons
Tesla CEO Elon musk has shared an interesting take on ice cream spoons.
A Twitter exchange between an Indian man and the SpaceX CEO has got netizens laughing on a nostalgic trip.
The Tesla CEO had shared a tweet on straws. In the post he shared an image of a beverage in a disposable cup designed in a way to replace straws. Musk while tweeting the picture also wrote, “Stop the war on straws!"
Following this trend, Indian It professional Pranay Pathole replied writing a similar post related to ice cream.
Take a look at the posts here
Musk replied to this post with a ‘100’ emoji, signifying that he agrees completely with the post.
Musk’s reply, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also been re-tweeted over 300 times.
"Agree," wrote a Twitter user. "Bit it till you split it," posted another
The Twitter ‘friendship’ between Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole started when the IT professional, who was an engineering student back in 2018, tagged the tech billionaire and shared about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers. Since then, they interact on Twitter.
The Twitter ‘friendship’ between Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole started when the IT professional, who was an engineering student back in 2018, tagged the tech billionaire and shared about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers. Since then, they interact on Twitter.