Elon Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account: Report

Elon Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account: Report1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Social media platform X reinstated Kanye West's account after eight months of suspension for incitement to violence. Elon Musk, the new owner of the platform, made the decision. Ye won't be able to monetize his account or have ads appear next to his posts.
Social media platform X on Saturday decided to reinstate the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, which had been suspended for nearly eight months due to violations of the platform's rules against incitement to violence.
