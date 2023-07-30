Elon Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account: Report

Social media platform X on Saturday decided to reinstate the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, which had been suspended for nearly eight months due to violations of the platform's rules against incitement to violence.

As reported by Reuters, the decision came after Elon Musk, the new owner of platform X (previously Twitter), took charge. Ye's account now displays his last post from December 1, which was made just a day before his suspension on the platform.

Ye won't be eligible to monetize his account on X, and advertisements won't appear next to his posts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the social media platform.

Ye's account was suspended in December, just two months after it was reinstated after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

X reinstated Ye's account after receiving reassurance that he wouldn't use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Earlier, Elon Musk made a similar move by reinstating former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account after conducting a poll. Approximately 14.8 million Twitter users participated, with 51.8% voting in favor of the reinstatement, Reuters further reported.

However, Trump expressed disinterest in returning to Twitter and opted to remain on his new platform, Truth Social.

On a different note, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) faced repercussions for engaging in a series of antisemitic rants during interviews and on social media. As a result of these actions, he lost his partnership with both Adidas and Gap for his Yeezy products.