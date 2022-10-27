Musk-Twitter countdown to close $44 billion deal begins

Twitter shares closed up 1.1% at $53.35 after news of a chipper memo to staff Wednesday saying Musk would be “meeting with folks" at the office. That bump narrowed the gap between the share price and the takeover offer to less than $1. The stock, which has swung wildly as the dispute ground on, was about 40% below the offer price at one point in early July after Musk said he was walking away from the buyout. It has climbed ever closer to the offer this week after the Bloomberg report on the call with bankers.