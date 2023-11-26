Muslims, get out! Leave for an Islamic country, says Dutch PM-probable Geert Wilders
Geert Wilders, the leader of the Freedom Party (PVV) in the Netherlands, has called on Muslims who value the Quran more than secular laws to leave the country.
