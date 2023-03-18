‘Must be seriously worried,’ experts caution as India reports 76 COVID XBB 1.16 variants2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Several experts are of the opinion that XBB 1.16 is behind the sudden rise in COVID infection
The XBB 1.16 variant of COVID-19 has been found in 76 samples across several states in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). And, noting that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in India can be attributed to this variant, experts stated that ‘the whole world must be seriously worried’.
