Must prepare for next pandemic now: WHO tells world leaders

During the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) session, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared three crucial messages and has asked world leaders to prepare for the next pandemic .

In its virtual session, WHO said that the Covid-19 pandemic can be defeated with science, solutions and solidarity.

"Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach. For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results," WHO said.

“We must prepare for the next pandemic now," WHO said, adding that the WHA will in this regard consider a draft resolution that strengthens preparedness for health emergencies, such as Covid-19, through more robust compliance with the International Health Regulations (2005).

The WHO said, "This resolution calls on the global health community to ensure that all countries are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of Covid-19 and other dangerous infectious diseases."

The WHO also warned that countries must not backslide on critical health goals.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. It reminds us why WHO’s ‘triple billion’ targets are so important, and why countries must pursue them with even more determination, collaboration and innovation," it said.

The overall number of global cases of Covid-19 has topped the 48.5 million mark, while the deaths have surged to over 1,231,610.

As of today morning, the total caseload and deaths stood at 48,590,825 and 1,231,616, respectively.

America is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,604,077 and 234,904. India comes next in terms of cases at 8,364,086, while the country's death toll soared to 124,315.

