Putting our phones on ‘airplane mode’ the moment we are seated comfortably on an airplane seat, tightly secured the seat belt, has become a kinesthetic action. Once explained it hinder the airplane's functioning, passengers have considered gospel and adhere to putting their cellular devices on airplane mode almost mechanically.

Although this offers the much needed refute of ‘no screen time’ and people can enjoy a a rather relaxing time looking at the skyscape, the requirement for phones to be on airplane mode is a little different than known.

Lets take a look.

Is it technological interference?

Aviation navigation and communication relies on radio services, which has been coordinated to minimize interference since the 1920s. Research has shown personal electronic devices can emit a signal within the same frequency band as the aircraft’s communications and navigation systems, creating what is known as electromagnetic interference.

However, in 1992, US Federal Aviation Authority and Boeing, in an independent study, investigated the use of electronic devices on aircraft interference and found no issues with computers or other personal electronic devices during non-critical phases of flight. (Takeoffs and landings are considered the critical phases.)

In the European Union, electronic devices have been allowed to stay on since 2014.

5G and subsequent ground interference

It is to be noted that take off is not mandatory but landing is. However, both are considered critical phases of an airplane's journey. Current 5G wireless networks – desirable for their higher speed data transfer – have caused concern for many within the aviation industry.

Wireless networks are connected by a series of towers; the networks could become overloaded if passengers flying over these ground networks are all using their phones.

Radio frequency bandwidth is limited, yet we are still trying to add more new devices to it. The aviation industry points out that the 5G wireless network bandwidth spectrum is remarkably close to the reserved aviation bandwidth spectrum, which may cause interference with navigation systems near airports that assist with landing the aircraft.

In-flight etiquette

Cabin crews that CNN spoke to informed that everyone glued to their phone would also caused disruption int heir work. On an airliner with 200+ passengers, in-flight service would take longer to complete if everyone was making phone calls, CNN noted.

One cabin crew noted, the problem with in-flight use of phones is more about the social experience of having 200+ people on a plane, and all potentially talking at once. In a time when disruptive passenger behaviour, including “air rage", is increasingly frequent, phone use in flight might be another trigger that changes the whole flight experience.

Conclusion

In-flight use of phones does not currently impair the aircraft’s ability to operate

However, 5G technology is encroaching on the radio bandwidth of aircraft navigation systems. This might need more research than is already avaliable, as the roll-out has started crystalissing in several parts of the world.