Mutated variant of coronavirus linked to minks found in 200 people in Denmark

As many as 214 people have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain that has been linked to minks in Denmark from June to mid-October, the country's Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports on Friday, citing a research institute.

The newspaper cited the Statens Serum Institute, based in Copenhagen, which said that the mutated form of the virus had been found in 214 people, with 200 of these individuals based in the North Jutland region.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen informed reporters on Wednesday that a mutated strain of coronavirus, which was identified on mink farms in the north of the country, had subsequently spread to humans.

As a result, as many as 17 million of the country's minks will be culled in order to halt the spread of the mutated coronavirus, amid concerns that it would risk the effectiveness of any future COVID-19 vaccines

Denmark is the world's largest producer of mink fur. Cases of the coronavirus disease have also been identified at mink farms in other countries, including the Netherlands and Spain, since the start of the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

