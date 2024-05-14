Muzaffarabad unrest: Tension in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as strike enters 5th day, Govt allocates aid
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir remained tense as the strike against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes entered its fifth day on Tuesday, forcing the Pakistan government to allocate 23 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR) for immediate release to the region to quell the simmering unrest.