The strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills entered its fifth day, forcing the government to allocate 23 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR) to address the unrest.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved ₹23 billion for immediate release to the region after the negotiations between the protesters and the regional government ended in a deadlock.

In light of the protests, government offices and educational institutions remained closed on Monday. The markets, trade centres, offices, schools, and restaurants remained closed across the region, according to media reports.

According to a report by Dawn, on May 9 and May 10, around 70 activists were arrested by the police in a bid to prevent a long march - announced by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to press the government to comply with an agreement reached between the two in February this year - triggering serious clashes in Dadyal and a “shutter-down strike" call.

Last Saturday, the violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car on the Poonch-Kotli road. Police launched a crackdown against the protesters after the violence, arresting dozens of individuals in Muzaffarabad.

A day earlier, on Friday, the government had suspended mobile phone and internet services in different parts of the region.

The strike, called by the JAAC, has been seeking the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in the region, subsidised wheat flour, and an end to the privileges of the elite class.

The residents have been advocating for affordable electricity and flour subsidies for the past few days, PoK “prime minister" Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said, adding that no one could ignore the necessity of accessible electricity and affordable bread.

(With PTI inputs)

