MV Sai Baba with Indian crew, among other ships attacked by Houthi drone in Red Sea. Here's what we know so far
Houthi attacks in the Red Sea disrupt global maritime trade and have led to rerouting of vessels and higher oil prices.
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza. The United States shot down four drones headed towards a US destroyer in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
7. Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India has always been supportive of the free movement of commercial shipping so, that is something that we are interested in. We are, of course, monitoring the developments there." Bagchi had noted that India is also part of international efforts to ensure free shipping.
8. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, with the two leaders sharing concerns over the safety of maritime traffic. PM Modi reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected people. He further stressed an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.
9. The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea on ships the group believes are supportive of Israel have caused chaos in an area that accounts for some 12 percent of global maritime trade, as reported by Bloomberg. The world’s major container and oil shippers have been rerouting vessels away from the waterway. The strikes have roiled shipping markets and helped push up oil prices.
10. On Friday, the White House, citing newly released intelligence, had said that Iran was “deeply involved" in the planning of the Houthi attacks and has supplied weapons, financial support and training, however, Iran’s foreign minister denied the allegations.
(With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg, Reuters)
