The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza. The United States shot down four drones headed towards a US destroyer in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Also Read: Rise of pirates in Red Sea to take toll on India’s exim business. Here are items that will turn costlier Here's what has happened so far 1. The Indian Navy on 24 December said that a commercial oil tanker named MV Sai Baba that reportedly came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea is not an Indian-flagged vessel.

2. The clarification came from the Indian Navy came after the CENTCOM described the vessel as an Indian-flagged ship.

Also Read: Oil reports biggest weekly gain in 2 months on Red Sea attacks, Angola output forecast; Brent settles at $79/bbl 3. Navy said that MV Sai Baba is a Gabon-flagged vessel and said that 25 Indian crew members on board are safe. The officials said MV Sai Baba is a Gabon-flagged vessel and it had received a certification from the Indian register of shipping.

4. As per the CENTCOM, the incident marks the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17.

5. In a post on X, CENTCOM said that on December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes. At the same time, between 3 and 8 pm (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). Further adding, it said, the USS LABOON successfully intercepted and "shot down unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident". Later, at approximately 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received distress reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea indicating that they were under attack. The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported.

6. Speaking to news agency PTI, Former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat warned that Houthi rebels targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab is a critical situation, with potential threats to Indian trade and oil supplies for the world. “The situation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab has become extremely critical and precarious given the fact that Houthis, which are Yemeni tribe and have been fighters, have threatened to hit at any target which is passing through the Red Sea or in the area. They have drones, missiles, and they have already intercepted and attacked 9-10 commercial ships. I believe it is also very dangerous for India because 20 per cent of our trade passes through this region. The oil supplies and everything else will be affected not only for India but for the whole world."

7. Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India has always been supportive of the free movement of commercial shipping so, that is something that we are interested in. We are, of course, monitoring the developments there." Bagchi had noted that India is also part of international efforts to ensure free shipping.

8. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, with the two leaders sharing concerns over the safety of maritime traffic. PM Modi reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected people. He further stressed an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.

9. The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea on ships the group believes are supportive of Israel have caused chaos in an area that accounts for some 12 percent of global maritime trade, as reported by Bloomberg. The world’s major container and oil shippers have been rerouting vessels away from the waterway. The strikes have roiled shipping markets and helped push up oil prices.

10. On Friday, the White House, citing newly released intelligence, had said that Iran was “deeply involved" in the planning of the Houthi attacks and has supplied weapons, financial support and training, however, Iran’s foreign minister denied the allegations.

(With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg, Reuters)

