'My father will be king, better watch out' Prince George's boasts to classmate

With Queen Elizabeth II's death, a lot of changes of power has come into effect.
King Charles bestowed on William the title Prince of Wales, which he previously held. William's wife Kate was given the title Princess of Wales, which was previously held by Charles' late first wife, Diana.
Prince George, the elder son of Prince William and Kate Middleton who were recently crowned as Prince and Princess of Wales has warned his schoolmate saying that his father was King and told to better watch out, DailyMail has reported citing royal author Katie Nicholl.
As per her book, The New Royals, Nicholl claimed that Prince George has been told he will one day be Monarch, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been trying not to weigh him down with too much responsibilities too soon.
As per her book, Prince George and his two other siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being raised with an understanding of the monarchy and a sense of duty.
“They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty," Nicholl wrote in her book.
"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: "My dad will be king so you better watch out."
Last year, another royal author Robert Lacey in his new chapter of his updated book Battle of Brothers told William and Kate wanted to broach the subject of George's future role at a 'controlled moment of their choice'.
In his book, he claimed that the couple had told Prince George about his future role as the King sometime around his seventh birthday.
Both the parents held off on discussing their eldest son's 'life of future royal service and duty' to give him a 'normal family upbringing.'
"Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal "service and duty" would particularly involve," he wrote in his book.
With Queen Elizabeth II's death, a lot of changes of power has come into effect. King Charles bestowed on William the title Prince of Wales, which he previously held. William's wife Kate was given the title Princess of Wales, which was previously held by Charles' late first wife, Diana. Catherine described Diana as "an inspirational woman to look up to" following her engagement to Prince William in 2010.
It is after almost 25 years, that the Title Princess of Wales will belong to a royal. The title was held by Princess Diana previously who died in a tragic car accident in 1997. King Charles's second wife Camilla chose not to use it out of respect. As for William and Kate's children, their eldest son Prince George will inherit the title of Prince of Wales after his father is crowned King.
In his first statement after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William said it will be some time before the reality of life without his grandmother truly felt real. The newly appointed Prince of Wales said he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by supporting his father, King Charles III.
