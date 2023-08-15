United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that his Hindu faith guides him in every aspect of his life, reported news agency PTI.
Britain's first Indian-origin PM, during his visit to the ongoing 'Ram Katha' being conducted by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at the University of Cambridge's Jesus College, said the significance of the event coinciding with India’s Independence Day.
Opening his address at the gathering, Sunak said, "Bapu, I am here today not as a Prime Minister, but as a Hindu."
"For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honor, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country," he said.
He remembered the special moment when he first lit Diwali diyas outside No 11 Downing Street as the first British Indian Chancellor in 2020.
Sunak, pointing to a large golden image of Lord Hanuman as the backdrop to Morari Bapu's Ram Katha, said it reminded him of how a 'golden Ganesha sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street'.
"It is a constant reminder to me about listening and reflecting on issues before acting," he shared.
Recently, Sunak returned from a family holiday in the US with his wife Akshata Murty, and children Krishna and Anoushka.
"Growing up, I have very fond memories of attending our local mandir in Southampton. My parents and family would organize havans, pujas, and aartis; afterward, I would help serve lunch and prasad with my brother and sister and cousins," said Sunak.
“Our values and what I see Bapu does each day of his life are the values of selfless service, devotion, and keeping the faith. But perhaps the greatest value is duty or sewa, as we know it. These Hindu values are very much shared British values," he noted.
Referencing his family’s immigrant history, Sunak noted, "Today, I want to say thank you to the generation who worked day and night for our education and our today… now is the time for our generation to give back."
"I leave here today remembering the ‘Ramayana’ that Bapu speaks on, but also the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ and the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. And for me, Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility, and to work selflessly," he added.
He concluded his address with the words ‘Jai Siya Ram’ and went on to participate in an aarti on stage, with Morari Bapu invoking the blessings of Lord Hanuman, seeking "boundless strength" to facilitate his service to the people of Britain.
