Biden speculates Hamas attack is linked to progress in regional integration for Israel.

US President Joe Biden said that one of the motivations behind Hamas's recent terrorist attack on Israel is the announcement made at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi regarding the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The first-of-its-kind economic corridor will be a historic initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

The White House had earlier said that the rail deal would link shipping and rail lines from India to Europe through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.

Israel has initiated a significant counter-response against Hamas in the aftermath of the unprecedented attacks carried out by the militant group on October 7, resulting in the loss of over 1,400 lives.

During a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President Biden stated that his assessment is based on his intuition and lacks concrete evidence.

“I'm convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did, and I have no proof of this, just my instinct tells me, is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration for Israel, and regional integration overall. We can’t leave that work behind," Biden said.

Biden has brought up the IMEEC as a possible motive for the recent Hamas terrorist attack for the second time in less than a week.

The corridor comprises an eastern corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe.

In recent weeks, Biden has engaged in conversations with various regional leaders, including King Abdullah of Jordan, President Sisi of Egypt, President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Biden has emphasized the necessity of promoting increased collaboration with Israel while also underlining that the aspirations of the Palestinian people should play a significant role in shaping that future.

(With inputs from PTI)

