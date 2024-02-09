‘My memory is fine’: Biden responds after report questions his ability to recall key dates
President Biden refutes allegations of retaining classified documents and disputes the special counsel's claims regarding his memory.
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that some assertions by the special counsel about his memory are wrong, and denied that he willfully retained any classified documents.
