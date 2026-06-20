'My popularity is none of your concern': Italy's Meloni slams ‘senseless attacks’ from Donald Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump, condemning what she described as “constant and unprovoked attacks” and dismissing his remarks as senseless.

Her response further intensified a public feud that erupted earlier this week after Trump, in an interview with an Italian broadcaster, claimed that Meloni had “begged” for a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

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In a post on Instagram, she said, “These constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done.”

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That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister. Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours, she added.

Earlier, Meloni has called that "completely fabricated." The dustup led Italy's foreign minister to cancel a planned trip to the United States as Meloni's government lined up in her defence.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday intensified his criticism of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, claiming that she repeatedly sought a photo opportunity with him during the recent G7 summit and accusing Italy of failing to provide sufficient support during the Iran conflict.

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"Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on his social media platform while spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat. He misspelt her first name in the initial post, which he later corrected.

He continued: “She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!).”

Trump’s remarks were broadcast on Friday by the La7 network. Although a correspondent had asked him about Ukraine, the U.S. president brought up Meloni and repeated his claim that she had repeatedly sought a photo with him. Trump said he was under no obligation to pose for the picture but agreed because he felt sorry for her, according to La7. The broadcaster later uploaded a dubbed version of the exchange online, but not the original English-language audio, AP reported.

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In the same post, Trump also criticised Meloni for allegedly refusing to allow the United States to use Italian airfields and runways during the Iran conflict, despite Washington’s leading role in NATO defence spending.

The complaint echoes Trump’s long-standing criticism of NATO allies over burden-sharing, an issue he also raised during his White House meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday ahead of next month’s NATO summit in Istanbul.

Italy, a crucial logistics partner for the United States, refused in March to allow American bombers bound for the Middle East to operate from a military base in Sicily without approval from parliament.

Frustrated by the decision, Trump renewed his criticism of Meloni and on Saturday claimed that she now “wants to be friends again” following the preliminary U.S.-Iran agreement aimed at ending the war.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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