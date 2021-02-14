OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Myanmar army makes it mandatory to report overnight visitors at homes
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan stand on pictures of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing (REUTERS)
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan stand on pictures of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing (REUTERS)

Myanmar army makes it mandatory to report overnight visitors at homes

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 07:39 AM IST Reuters

Myanmar's army reinstated a law requiring people to report overnight visitors to their homes, as police hunt supporters of protests that have rocked the country since a military coup on Feb. 1.

Myanmar's army reinstated a law requiring people to report overnight visitors to their homes, as police hunt supporters of protests that have rocked the country since a military coup on Feb. 1.

The amendment to the Ward or Village Tract Administration Law, announced late on Saturday on a military-run Facebook page, is the latest in a raft of legislative changes introduced by the army.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A view of the White House in Washington, U.S.

US raises concerns over China's interference in WHO's probe on Covid-19 origin

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metro cities.

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today

Gujarat man to donate kidney to his ailing wife on Valentine's Day

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST

The former civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained alongside her cabinet, had repealed the requirement, a relic of decades of army rule.

Under the amendment, residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities.

Myanmar’s junta on Saturday also suspended laws constraining security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property without court approval and ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests against this month’s coup.

The coup has prompted the biggest street protests in more than a decade and has been denounced by Western countries, with the United States announcing some sanctions on the ruling generals and other countries also considering measures.

As anti-coup protests sprang up again in the biggest city Yangon, the capital Naypyitaw and elsewhere on Saturday, the army said arrest warrants had been issued for seven high profile critics of military rule over their comments on social media.

People should inform the police if they spot any of those named and will be punished if they shelter them, the army’s True News information team said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Assistance Association for Former Political Prisoners, a Myanmar monitoring group, said at least 384 people have been detained across the country since the coup, mostly in night raids.

Residents in major cities have formed patrol groups to defend themselves against the police and common criminals.

(Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by William Mallard)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout