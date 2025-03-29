Myanmar Bangkok Earthquake: ‘I ran for 20 minutes’ — Terrifying videos show skyscrapers swaying and unsettling chaos

Many skyscrapers "swayed", and some even collapsed as a powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and Bangkok on Friday. People living in sky-high buildings took to social media to share the horror they experienced amid the quake.

A person living on the 40th floor captured the "scary" experience, telling how he escaped the tall building. Another living on the 39th floor said he was "playing Fatal Fury on my laptop when an earthquake struck unexpectedly."

Scottish content creator Travis Leon Price posted a video on Instagram, showing the chaos on the streets when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake stuck Thailand's Bangkok.

He starts by saying, "Bangkok was just hit by a big earthquake. Oh my God!” The video showed people behind him run and scream.

“It was genuinely so scary,” he said, adding, "I was all the way on the 40th floor and the room was swaying from side to side."

He said he initially believed he was experiencing vertigo, only to realise it was an earthquake.

"I thought I was having vertigo, then I looked out of the balcony and saw see water splashing over the edge," he said.

The video clip showed him running down the emergency stairs of his building — a descent he said took him 20 minutes.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Another video capturing the horror was shared by one Xian MSG. He said, "I was in Bangkok playing Fatal Fury on my laptop when an earthquake struck unexpectedly."

"I was on the 39th floor of the building and had to run down the emergency stairs, watching the ceiling and walls crack as I descended each step. It was a strange and unsettling experience, but I’m safe now and, honestly, it’s something I’d prefer not to go through again," he said in the caption.

These reports came a powerful earthquake left several high-rise buildings in Bangkok wobbling and then crashing to the ground in a massive plume of dust that sent people screaming and fleeing from the scene.

“I was praying that that they had survived but when I got here and saw the ruin — where could they be? In which corner? Are they still alive? I am still praying that all six are alive,” said 45-year-old Naruemol Thonglek, sobbing as she awaited news about her partner, who is from Myanmar, and five friends who worked at the site.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake and an aftershock measuring 6.4 rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.

It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse and burst a dam.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Myanmar jumped to nearly 700 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country's second-largest city.

State-run television MRTV reported that 694 people have now been found dead and another 1,670 injured, with 68 others missing, according to a statement from the military-led government.

In neighboring Thailand, the earthquake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people — many of whom live in high-rise buildings — and other parts of the country.