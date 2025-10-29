Myanmar cybercrime raid: India to repatriate citizens detained after necessary legal formalities

India is working closely with Thai authorities to repatriate Indian nationals detained in Thailand after fleeing a military raid on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand.”

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the Indian ambassador would meet the head of immigration to discuss speeding up the legal verification process for the 500 Indian nationals ahead of their flight back to India.

According to the Bangkok Post, several Indian nationals crossed into Thailand following a raid by the Myanmar military on the KK Park compound, a site notorious for running international cyber scams. The military operation forced hundreds of foreign workers at the compound to flee across the border into the Thai town of Mae Sot.

Thai authorities said that as of Friday morning, 1,667 people from at least 10 countries, including India, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, had entered Thailand after the raid, according to the Bangkok Post.

Since last week, Myanmar's military has launched multiple operations targeting the KK Park cybercrime compound, forcing over 1,500 people from 28 different countries to flee into the Thai border town of Mae Sot, local authorities said.

The border regions have become major centres for online fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the United Nations estimating that billions of dollars have been generated through the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of people coerced into working in such compounds.

KK Park, located in Myanmar's Myawaddy region, is well known among global law enforcement agencies for running large-scale online fraud operations. Reports suggest the compound and nearby facilities are controlled by Chinese criminal syndicates and supported by local armed groups allied with Myanmar's military.