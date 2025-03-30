Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Myanmar days after deadly tremors kill over 1,600

An earthquake of magnitude around 5 on Richter Scale hit Myanmar on Sunday, two days after deadly tremors led to massive destructions in Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the magnitude of the tremors at 5.1. Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake was of magnitude 4.6. At the same, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the magnitude was 5.2.

The earthquake stuck Myanmar's Mandalay between 12 pm and 1 pm on Sunday. In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 30/03/2025 12:38:02 IST, Lat: 22.14 N, Long: 95.88 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar." Meanwhile, the USGS said the tremors stuck around 12:38 pm.

Myanmar earthquake The fresh tremors were felt as death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake, that stuck Myanmar on March 28, jumped to over 1600. The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the USGS estimated according to their early modelling on Friday.

Myanmar's military junta said 68 people were missing in the Mandalay region,the epicentre of the earthquake.

Tremors were felt through rural villages caught in the middle of Myanmar's civil war, all the way to the high-rises of Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Shaking was even felt across the border in China's Yunnan province, CNN reported.

Aftershocks At least 14 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, an interactive map on the USGS website showed. The majority of the tremors that happened over several hours following the major earthquake occurred shortly after midday local time - had a magnitude of between 3 and 5.

The strongest was the tremor of 6.7 magnitude that jolted about 10 minutes after the major quake, CNN reported. Two earthquakes of magnitude — a 4.9 and the 6.7 — occurred about 20 miles from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, which sustained substantial damage. Others spread north and south from the main earthquake.