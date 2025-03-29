Myanmar Earthquake: Death toll reaches over 1,000; rescue operation underway

The death toll in Myanmar from a strong earthquake has passed 1,000, the junta said on Saturday, with more than 2,000 injured.

A statement from the junta's information team said 1,002 people are known to have died in Friday's shallow 7.7-magnitude quake, with 2,376 injured, AFP reported. It said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had ordered a prompt rescue effort in affected regions.

“Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings were affected, leading to casualties and injuries among civilians. Search and rescue operations are currently being carried out in the affected areas,” the junta said in a statement issued on state media.

The junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, had warned on Friday of more deaths and injuries as he invited "any country" to provide help and donations.

A Chinese rescue team arrived on Saturday while Russia and the US offered aid in the disaster, which struck at lunchtime on Friday and damaged hundreds of buildings in neighbouring Thailand, Reuters reported.

The United States Geological Service's predictive modelling estimated the death toll could exceed 10,000 people in Myanmar, and that losses could be greater than the value of the country's gross domestic product.Susan Hough, a scientist in the USGS's Earthquake Hazards Program, told Reuters it was difficult to predict an earthquake's death toll, for various reasons including timing.When an earthquake strikes during the daytime, as it did in Myanmar, "people are awake, they have their wits about them, they are better able to respond," she said.

The majority of the damage occurred in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, near the earthquake's epicenter. According to Russia's state news agency TASS, Russia is dispatching 120 skilled rescuers, along with doctors and search dogs. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had contacted Myanmar officials and that his administration would offer some form of aid.