Myanmar earthquake: Death toll passes 1,600; foreign rescuers join operations | Top 10 updates

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake, among the biggest to jolt Myanmar, killed more than 1,600 people on March 29. The earthquake struck midday Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4. It sent buildings in many areas toppling to the ground, buckled roads and caused bridges to collapse.

Here are the top ten updates: Myanmar’s ruling military said on state television that the confirmed death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake increased to 1,644. The new total is a sharp rise compared to the 1,002 total announced just hours earlier. The number of injured increased to 3,408, while the missing figure rose to 139 from Friday's quake. The UK government has pledged up to £10 million in “life-saving aid” to Myanmar. The package is to support the humanitarian response “in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake”, with a focus on food and water supplies, medicine and shelter, the Foreign Office said.

Two C-17 aircraft carrying a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, along with 60 tonnes of relief material, have landed in Myanmar as part of India's Operation Brahma, ANI reported. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details about the operation, stating that the unit also includes Women and Child Care services. Additionally, a second C-130 aircraft landed in Naypyitaw with the remaining 38 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 10 tonnes of relief material.

4. According to AP reports, anti-coup fighters in Myanmar declared a two-week partial ceasefire as the military began Sunday to facilitate rescue operations and other relief work after a massive earthquake hit the war-torn country. The People's Defence Force (PDF) will "implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas starting March 30, 2025", the shadow "National Unity Government" said in a statement.

5. China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing's emergency management ministry said. A separate rescue team from China's Yunnan province arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday, CCTV reported. The Chinese government will also provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan ($13.8 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance, with shipments to begin Monday, its international aid agency said Saturday.

6. A severe lack of medical supplies is hampering efforts to respond to the deadly earthquake in Myanmar, the United Nations said Saturday, adding that those affected needed urgent humanitarian aid. The UN said it was mobilising emergency response efforts, alongside humanitarian partner organisations. "A severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers," it said.

7. Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press show the earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport. The photos taken Saturday show the tower toppled over as if sheered from its base. Debris lay scattered from the top of the tower, which controlled all air traffic in the capital of Myanmar.

8. South Korea will provide $2 million worth of humanitarian aid to Myanmar and will send the aid through international organisations to support recovery efforts following the recent earthquake.

9. Hong Kong sent a group of 51 search-and-rescue personnel to help with earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar. The group includes firefighters and ambulance personnel as well as two search-and-rescue dogs, among others.

10. Russia has sent a medical team to Myanmar to care for earthquake victims, a Health Ministry official said. The medics include specialists in infectious diseases, resuscitation and traumatology. Separately, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said that two planes carrying Russian rescue workers have landed in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.