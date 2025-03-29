Myanmar earthquake death toll soars past 1600, over 3400 injured; more remain missing as hope fades

Myanmar earthquake latest update: The death toll from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has soared past 1,600 as rescuers continue to dig through the rubble, the ruling junta said in a statement on Saturday. As many as 3,408 persons have sustained injuries in the massive earthquake and 130 more are reportedly still missing beneath the ruins.

While the world has come together to send relief and humanitarian aid to Myanmar at the time of this disaster, hope has started to fade among the family members of those still missing after the shattering earthquake.

The sharp rise in the Myanmar earthquake death toll has come just hours after the junta declared 1,000 deaths, underlining that the number of casualties would grow from hereon.

A view shows damaged buildings after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar, in Mandalay

Over 24 hours into the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar, rescue teams have continued their efforts round the clock in the major stricken cities of Mandalay and Naypyitaw, racing to find those still trapped under the rubble.

Witnessing the severity of the disaster, the junta chief invited help from “any country, any organisation” and the world listened.

India has launched ‘Operation Brahma’ to aid the grief-stricken Myanmar. Under the ‘Operation Brahma’, the Indian government has sent 15 tonnes of relief material more supplies by air and sea.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar has informed that Indian naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri, carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid, are headed for the port of Yangon.

How world is aiding Myanmar? China has sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday to aid with the rescue efforts. A separate rescue team from China's Yunnan province arrived in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Saturday.

Hong Kong sent a 51-member team, two search and rescue dogs and nine tonnes of equipment – including life detectors – to Myanmar, the government announced.

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar, describing the quake as “terrible”.

South Korea said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance “to support urgent rescue and relief efforts” after the earthquake.

New Zealand declared an assistance of NZ$2.0 million ($1.1 million) to the International Red Cross for the emergency response.