Myanmar earthquake: India sends 80-member NDRF team, to establish field hospital; death toll hits 1,000

Myanmar earthquake: Standing in solidarity with Myanmar in dealing with the devastation caused by a massive earthquake and helping rescuers, India has sent an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to assist in the rescue operations.

At least 1,000 people have been killed; and buildings, bridges and other structures have been destroyed in Myanmar, after the country, along with Thailand, was rocked by high-intensity earthquake on Friday.

The personnel of the disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment.

Giving information about the NDRF team which has been rushed to Myanmar, NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi said, the next 24-48 hours are very crucial.

“The NDRF team has 80 rescuers. It is an urban and search rescue team. It has been sent in two flights, one flight has already taken off (for Myanmar) and the other is about to take off from Hindon Air Base,” said Shahedi.

He added that they also have a reserve team which has been kept in Kolkata. “So whenever there is confirmation of sending the second team there, they are ready to takeoff...”

Meanwhile, a team from Indian Army will also build a field hospital with 118 members from Agra set to leave for Myanmar later on Saturday, informed MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

What MEA said — Two Indian Navy ships dispatched for Myanmar, two more with disaster relief material to follow.

— India's ambassador in Myanmar currently in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate relief efforts.

— Field hospital with 118 members from Agra to leave for Myanmar later on Saturday

— So far no casualty reported among Indian community in Myanmar.

“In the early hours of today, we launched Operation Brahma. Brahma is a God of creation. At a time when we are extending helping hands to people of Myanmar for rebuilding their country, this particular name of the operation has a special resonance. The first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief materials took off at around 3 am this morning from Hindon Air force base,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Advertisement

Jaiswal said that India has acted as a "First Responder" to assist the people of Myanmar affected by Friday's massive earthquake.

PM Modi speaks to Myanmar military junta chief Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Myanmar military junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, and offered condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

The Prime Minister expressed India's readiness to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.