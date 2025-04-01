Myanmar earthquake: ISRO releases satellite images of extensive damage across cities | In Pics

In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that recently struck Myanmar, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the latest images comparing before-and-after views of the affected areas, highlighting the extensive destruction caused by the earthquake.

The images show significant damage to monasteries, the collapse of a bridge, and other nearby structures, vividly illustrating the quake's devastating impact.

On its official website, ISRO said that the inference on damage was made by a rapid data analysis mode and has to be ground verified.

Advertisement

Watch the photos here:

Myanmar Earthquake: Damaged map of Mandalay city. (Photo: ISRO)

Myanmar earthquake: Damage map of Ava bridge. (Photo: ISRO)

Advertisement

Myanmar earthquake: Impact map of Sagaing city. (Photo: ISRO)

Read More

Myanmar earthquake: Impact map of Mandalay City. (Photo: ISRO) Advertisement

Myanmar Earthquake: Indian Navy ships arrive in Yangon In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that recently struck Myanmar, the Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri arrived in Yangon, carrying over 50 tons of relief material to assist those affected by the disaster.

Sharing the update on X, Jaishankar wrote, #OperationBrahma @indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri arrived in Yangon today with relief assistance."

Advertisement

Earlier, in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, "50 T HADR relief material carried by INS Satpura & INS Savitri handed over by @AmbAbhayThakur today at Yangon. With six @IAF_MCC aircraft & five @indiannavy Ships, India's large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw & Mandalay."

India launched 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar said that India mobilized emergency assistance, a team of rescue and medical professionals, and relief materials, including food, water, tents, medicines, and essential supplies to assist Myanmar and its people during this difficult and critical hour of need. Advertisement

On March 29, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft delivered the first tranche of 15 tons of humanitarian assistance in Yangon, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines. Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over the assistance at Yangon airport in the presence of the Chief Minister, U Soe Thein.