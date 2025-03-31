Myanmar Earthquake latest update: Death toll crosses 2,000 on Eid; rescue ops ‘affected by ongoing conflict’

Myanmar Earthquake Death toll: The death toll from Myanmar’s biggest earthquake in a century reached 2,056 on Eid, Monday 31 March, as chances of finding more survivors dimmed with the end of a critical 72-hour rescue window. Quake-hit Sagaing and Mandalay are “affected by ongoing conflict” and remain partially inaccessible, the World Health Organization said in a flash appeal seeking to raise $8 million.

More than 3,900 are injured and nearly 270 people still missing after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar’s second-largest city of Mandalay and neighboring regions a little before 1 pm on March 28.

Myanmar Earthquake: Devastating Blow to an Already Struggling Nation Rescue workers at Mandalay’s collapsed U Hla Thein monastery said they were still searching for about 150 of the dead monks. Some 700 Muslim worshippers attending Friday prayers were killed when mosques collapsed, AP reported.

The quake devastated a country already grappling with civil war, mass displacement, and humanitarian crises.

According to UNICEF, nearly 20 million people required humanitarian assistance even before the disaster. The United Nations has warned that the earthquake could exacerbate hunger and disease outbreaks in affected areas.

Since the earthquake, many people have been sleeping outside, either because homes were destroyed or out of fear of aftershocks.

Myanmar Rescue Ops Hampered by Ongoing Conflict Rescue operations have faced significant challenges due to ongoing fighting between opposition groups and the military junta.

While the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) declared a two-week ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery, the junta has yet to reciprocate.

Reports indicate that airstrikes continue near quake-hit zones, further complicating relief efforts. International teams have begun arriving, with Malaysia’s specialised rescue team reaching Sagaing and China’s rescuers saving trapped individuals in Mandalay.

Relief efforts in Myanmar are further hampered by power outages, fuel shortages and spotty communications. A lack of heavy machinery has slowed search-and-rescue operations, forcing many to search for survivors by hand in daily temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Crematoriums Overwhelmed Amid Rising Casualties In Mandalay, crematoriums are struggling to cope with the influx of bodies. Local media reported that the junta has barred international journalists from accessing quake-stricken areas, citing logistical difficulties in issuing visas.

Meanwhile, survivors continue to dig through rubble with bare hands in desperate attempts to locate loved ones.

Thailand Earthquake: Latest Update Neighbouring Thailand was not spared by the tremor, which caused fatalities and structural collapses in Bangkok. At least 18 people died, and dozens remain missing after the collapse of a building under construction.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said the situation is under control. Offices and financial markets reopened today, and most small and medium-sized factories resumed operations. The benchmark stock index fell as much as 1.7% on Monday.

Myanmar Earthquake: A Grim Outlook In Myanmar, United States Geological Survey modeling indicates that more than 10,000 people may have died in Myanmar, with economic losses more than total gross domestic product. Millions of children are at risk, UNICEF said.