Earthquake today: Another 5.1 magnitude quake rattles Myanmar; death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies

Myanmar earthquake LIVE: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, on Sunday, March 30, prompting screams from those in the streets.

The recent quake occurred as a series of aftershocks followed the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, March 28, which caused over 1700 deaths, and left over 3400 people missing, reported AFP.

Myanmar had already suffered a total of seven aftershocks after the 7.7 magnitude quake that rattled the country. The aftermath of the devastating tremor has pushed the nation into a humanitarian crisis.

The US Geological Service's predictive modelling estimated Myanmar's death toll could exceed 10,000 and losses could overhaul the country's annual economic output, reported Reuters.

India, China and Thailand are among Myanmar's neighbours that have sent relief materials and teams, along with aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore and Russia.

Many of Mandalay's 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the quake, or worried that the continuing aftershocks might cause structures left unstable to collapse.

Debris of damaged building is seen near Maharmyatmuni pagoda after an earthquake in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Tremors felt in Thailand The principal earthquake in Myanmar also sent tremors to Thailand's capital city Bangkok, causing sky scrappers to tumble. At least 17 people were killed in Bangkok, and more than 83 people got trapped in the rubble, stated reports

Myanmar, Thailand declare state of emergency Following the devastating earthquake, both Myanmar and Thailand had declared a state of emergency in the respective countries.

On Sunday, emergency response teams began arriving in the hardest-hit regions of Myanmar. However, their operations face significant challenges, including damaged roads, collapsed bridges, unreliable communication networks, and the added complexities of working in a country already grappling with civil conflict.

Many areas still have not been reached, reported PTI.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a red alert for recent earthquake, indicating "high casualties and extensive damage."

In the aftermath of the devastating tremor, Myanmar's military junta has formally requested international assistance to support rescue and relief efforts following the massive earthquake that struck on Friday.