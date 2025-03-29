Myanmar earthquake: Naypyitaw Airport tower collapses, air traffic in turmoil; flights rerouted

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC, analysed by The Associated Press, reveal that the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday toppled the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport. The images, taken on Saturday, show the tower sheared from its base, with debris scattered around its remains.

The collapse likely brought air traffic operations at the airport to a halt, as all radar and electronic systems were routed through the tower. As a result, flights carrying rescue teams from China have been landing in Yangon instead of directly at the affected airports in Mandalay and Naypyitaw.

It remains unclear if there were any casualties, though staff were likely present inside when the earthquake struck on Friday.

Rising death toll The magnitude 7.7 earthquake, which struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, has left widespread devastation. By Saturday, the official death toll had climbed to more than 1,000 as rescue workers continued to recover bodies from the rubble.

"The scale of destruction is overwhelming, and we are racing against time to find survivors," said a rescue worker from the affected region.

Bangkok skyscraper collapse In Bangkok, rescue teams continued their search for 47 missing or trapped workers at the site of the collapsed 33-story tower. Among them were workers from Myanmar.

"We always have hope," said Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. “We're still working around the clock.”

Ongoing rescue efforts Emergency response teams are working to clear debris and provide aid to those affected. International relief efforts, particularly from China, are focused on delivering supplies and medical assistance to the worst-hit areas.

"We are prioritizing medical aid and shelter for those displaced," said a spokesperson for a humanitarian organisation assisting in the rescue operations.