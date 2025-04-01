Myanmar earthquake: Death toll climbs to 2,719, Junta chief fears numbers may exceed 3,000 — latest updates

Myanmar earthquake news: Myanmar Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing in a state-wide televised address said that the death toll from last week's 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Myanmar, Thailand and even parts of China, has claimed at least 2,719 lives, according to a Reuters report.
Hlaing added that the death toll may exceed 3,000, it added. The quake was the strongest in Southeast Asia in over a century, and wrecked devastation on modern buildings and ancient pagodas.
Meanwhile, in Bangkok, rescuers were still looking through ruins of an unfinished skyscraper that collapsed, but acknowledged that finding survivors after four days is against all odds.
“There are about 70 bodies underneath ... and we hope by some miracle one or two are still alive,” volunteer rescue leader Bin Bunluerit told Reuters at the building site.
Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said six human-shaped figures had been detected by scanners, but there was no movement or vital signs. Local and international experts were now working out how to safely reach them, she added.
Thailand's national death toll from the quake stands at 20. The confirmed death toll is 13, with 74 people still missing.
(With inputs from Reuters)
