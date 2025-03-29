Myanmar earthquake: PM Modi dials Junta chief as death toll climbs over 1000; sends NDRF team, relief aid

As the casualty in the Myanmar earthquake climbs over 1,000 with hundreds still feared trapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of the country to offer deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating tragedy.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma.”

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other infrastructures. At least 1,002 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar.

India has decided to deploy a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar, official sources told PTI on Saturday.

The personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

"A team of 80 NDRF personnel are being sent to Myanmar. The team is expected to reach by Saturday evening," a source told PTI, adding a Commandant rank officer will lead them.

India has deployed NDRF abroad on two previous occasions -- during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Turkiye quake.

About 15 tonnes of relief material was sent by India on Saturday to the Myanmarese city of Yangon on a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar on the eastern side.

"#OperationBrahma is underway. The first batch of humanitarian aid from India has arrived at Yangon Airport in Myanmar," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

The relief materials were handed over to Yangon’s Chief Minister U Soe Thein by Indian envoy to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur.

India has taken on the role of a "First Responder" to support the people of Myanmar affected by the massive earthquake that struck on Friday, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

