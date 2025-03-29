Myanmar earthquake: Rescuers dig for survivors as death toll passes 1,000; India launches ‘Operation Brahma’ | 10 points

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 aftershock, struck Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, causing widespread destruction, including the collapse of buildings, a bridge, and a dam.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. India sent around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit Myanmar on Saturday. India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday.

2. According to AFP, the death toll in Myanmar from a strong earthquake has surpassed 1,000 with 1,670 people injured, state media reported on Saturday, citing a statement from the ruling military.

3. As reported by AP, experts have indicated that the earthquake, which occurred along the Sagaing Fault, struck close to the Earth's surface, resulting in powerful seismic forces. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Geological Survey suggest that nearly 800,000 people in Myanmar may have been within the area of the most intense shaking. As a result, the death toll is expected to rise significantly, with initial projections suggesting that it could exceed 1,000, and possibly much higher.

4. A 37-member Chinese rescue and medical team carrying emergency supplies to support earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar.

5. US President Donald Trump pledged that the United States would assist Myanmar following the devastating earthquake, in response to a rare appeal for aid from the Southeast Asian nation's ruling junta.

6. "It's terrible," Trump said when asked about the earthquake, referring to it as "a real bad one." He assured that the U.S. would provide support, adding, “We've already spoken with the country.”

7. Min Aung Hlaing warned the toll was likely to rise given the widespread destruction across the country, AFP reported. Myanmar's four years of civil war, sparked by the military seizing power, have also weakened the country's emergency and health services, leaving them ill-equipped to respond to such a disaster.

8. Myanmar's junta chief invited "any country, any organisation" to help with relief and said he “opened all ways for foreign aid”. Offers of assistance flooded in, with neighbour India among the first to say it was ready to help.

9. The European Union offered support, and US President Donald Trump said Washington had "already spoken" with Myanmar about aid. "It's a real bad one, and we will be helping," he told reporters.

The death toll and injuries are expected to rise.

It's terrible... a real bad one.

10. The World Health Organization said it was preparing to surge support in response to “a very, very big threat to life and health.”