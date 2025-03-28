Myanmar earthquake horrific visuals: Buildings collapse, skyscrapers sway, iconic Ava Bridge falls apart | Viral Videos

Myanmar earthquake: Videos of a building collapsing and a bridge falling due to two massive earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand have gone viral after massive jolts were felt in the neighbouring countries during the event.

A high rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and neighboring Myanmar midday on Friday.

Viral videos of the building collapsing circulated on the social media as the earthquakes rattled Myanmar and Thailand. One of the videos also showed the iconic Ava Bridge in Myanmar collapsing.

Myanmar earthquake viral videos | WATCH The dramatic video shows the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran.

Skyscrapers were also seen swaying as the quakes jolted Bangkok.

Watch the video of skyscrapers swaying in Bangkok:

A bridge was also seen collapsing in Myanmar. The iconic Ava Bridge in Myanmar was seen collapsing.

In Myanmar, reports said that many buildings were destroyed. Videos showed collapsed houses and other structures.

Police probing Bangkok building collapse Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak Market, and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.

The possible number of casualties are not known yet. Dozens of workers are feared trapped under the debris.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

Earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand Two consecutive earthquakes rattled Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared a state of emergency in Bangkok.

Earlier she said she had interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an "urgent meeting" after the quake, according to a post on X.

Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m., and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.

They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake.