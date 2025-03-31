Myanmar Earthquake: WHO declares ‘top-level emergency’ as death toll rises to 1,700 | 10 updates

Rescue operations are in progress across Myanmar following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed at least 1,700 lives and caused extensive damage throughout the country.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. The earthquake, which was felt as far away as Bangkok and several Chinese provinces, has left many people injured or trapped under debris. According to Myanmar's military government, at least 1,700 people have died, around 3,400 are injured, and nearly 300 remain missing.

2. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that the final death toll could exceed 10,000, based on preliminary models.

3. An armed resistance group opposing Myanmar's military-led government condemned the junta on Sunday for carrying out airstrikes on villages despite the country grappling with an earthquake, Reuters reported.

4. The Karen National Union, one of Myanmar's oldest ethnic armed organizations, stated that the junta “continues to launch airstrikes on civilian areas, even as the people endure immense suffering from the earthquake.”

5. The group criticized the military for prioritizing attacks on its own citizens instead of focusing on relief efforts, which would be expected in such circumstances.

6. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Myanmar earthquake a top-level emergency on Sunday, urgently requesting $8 million to help save lives and prevent disease outbreaks over the next 30 days.

7. The WHO warned about a large number of casualties and trauma injuries and said thousands are at significant risk of infection due to the country's limited surgical capacity. Additionally, Myanmar's existing conditions are expected to worsen the risk of the spread of diseases following the earthquake.

8. "WHO has classified this crisis as a Grade 3 emergency -- the highest level of activation under its Emergency Response Framework," the United Nations health agency said in its flash appeal for funds.

9. WHO stated that it requires $8 million to address the urgent health needs over the next 30 days, aiming to “save lives, prevent disease, and stabilize and restore essential health services.”

10. The WHO emphasized that without immediate funding, lives will be at risk, and fragile health systems could collapse. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and the full extent of the deaths, injuries, and the magnitude of the damage to health facilities is still unclear.